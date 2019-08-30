Armed, dangerous St. Helena man wanted on sexual assault, burglary charges

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man wanted on sexual assault and burglary charges.
Thursday night, deputies responded to a home in the Lands End community where a woman says she was confronted inside her house by an unknown man who was armed with a handgun. The victim told investigators she was held at gunpoint by the unknown man and sexually assaulted over a period of several hours. She reported that before leaving her home, though already armed, the suspect stole a handgun from her bedroom.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Codrian Smalls of St. Helena Island. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
Smalls is described as a black man, standing 5′9 and weighing around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Smalls is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators ask that if you happen to see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.