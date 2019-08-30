Bluffton Fire responds to house fire, saves animals inside

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Fire officials are investigating a house fire that took place Thursday night on Willow Run.
Firefighters responded to the home to find the garage fully engulfed in flames.
A woman was in the home at the time, but thankfully, she made it out safety and firefighters were able to put the fire out.
Firefighters were also able to save the animals inside the home.
The fire spread to part of the home, but it is not a total loss.
The cause is under investigation.
