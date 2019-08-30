CEMA continues to monitor, prepare for Hurricane Dorian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Management says they will be watching around the clock this weekend for any major changes associated with Hurricane Dorian.
Their staff is busy monitoring advisories as they come in.
CEMA feels that the county is more prepared this hurricane season. A road project raising Highway 80 to prevent flooding was implemented. There are other low-lying and susceptible flooding areas they’re keeping an eye on.
Right now, coastal flooding and heavy rains are likely the biggest impacts Chatham County could see. CEMA crews say they are keeping social media updated and checking in with local agencies to make sure they are ready to go. Storm surge sensors are being installed all along Coastal Georgia so Emergency Management directors like Dennis Jones know what’s going on as the storm makes landfall.
“If we think something is going to flood, that’s just a thought that we’ve looked at history, and we say, ‘okay, the potential is there,' but to actually have a gauge or a storm spotter, say, 'yes, it is flooding here or something is occurring,’ it gives us that real time situational awareness," Jones said.
Savannah officials say we aren’t out of the woods yet. They are urging residents to use this weekend to prepare and comb through their hurricane plans.
