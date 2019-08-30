Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect accused of holding up hotel

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a suspect they believe held up a hotel in July.
The police department has charged 32-year-old Rashawn Tyson with armed robbery, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Econo Lodge on Gateway Boulevard on July 16.
Tyson is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920.
