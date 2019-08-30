Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro campaigns in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s Lowcountry stands out when it comes to the 2020 Presidential Race.
Beaufort County is a hot spot for Democratic candidates, including one who visited Friday morning.
Julian Castro shook hands and spoke with voters at the Black Chamber of Commerce. He served as President Obama’s Housing and Urban Development secretary. He also once served as the mayor of San Antonio, Texas.
Castro will share the debate stage in less than two weeks with some strong candidates. He says he’s ready for debate number three.
“I bring a different combination of experience and vision for the future of the country than any other candidate on that stage,” Castro said. “Little by little, people are responding to that. I’ve built up a lot of good will with the progressive base in our party because I have been bold and fearless, whether it’s been on immigration, or police reform, or housing, or any number of issues.”
Ten Democratic candidates will take part in the next debate, which will be held Sept. 12 in Houston.
