Friday: Chance of rain increases late today, this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’s a beautiful morning, under plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking around 90° this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon; becoming scattered this evening and tonight as moisture rolls in from the Atlantic. Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App if you have dinner plans.
The weekend features wetter weather with passing scattered showers and storms through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s both weekend afternoons.
Next week - the chance of rain is greatest Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday as Dorian approaches. Severe weather remains possible through that time period.
Have a great Friday,
Cutter