Friday: Dorian strengthening, bend to the west expected

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian as of the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory is a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. A general northwest movement continues through midday Friday; strengthening all the while.
*There remains a lot of uncertainty in the extended portion of the forecast*.
High pressure builds north of Dorian this weekend, causing a westward bend in Dorian’s track towards Florida, but after landfall, the steering currents that would push Dorian away from initial landfall may become weak, meaning Dorian lingers.
A landfall between south Florida and the Georgia coasts is still possible. Exact location of landfall is still ‘up in the air’; however, the official track is favoring a Florida landfall between Cape Canaveral and Miami. Please be aware there is still room for this to shift northward.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see?
A couple options are still on the table.
LEAST LIKELY - Dorian turns north prior to Florida; directly impacting our area or staying offshore
MOST LIKELY - Dorian makes landfall in south Florida and moves north, over the Florida Peninsula, and eventually in Georgia as a much weaker system.
UNLIKELY - Dorian moves slightly faster; making landfall in south Florida and emerging in the Gulf before a north turn and second landfall in the eastern Florida Panhandle.
If the Dorian makes landfall anywhere between Palm Beach and Jacksonville and then turns northward over the Florida Peninsula – various levels of severe weather would be possible locally. The most likely scenario calls for widespread, heavy rain. Flooding would be possible. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH or so, isolated tornadoes and higher-than-normal tides would be likely. If impacts do occur – nasty weather will not arrive until later Wednesday; lasting through Thursday and possible into Friday.
What should you do right now?
Check the forecast at least twice a day; once in the morning and another time in the evening. Review your hurricane supply list and general safety plan. Power outages are possible later this week. Make sure that you and your home are ready to be without power, just in case. This advice would be given for any storm in the Atlantic that has the potential to impact our region.
What is new this morning?
Dorian’s forecast landfall continues to be pushed back. Dorian is now forecast to make landfall early Tuesday morning. The WTOC Weather Team is more confident that high tides will continue deeper into next week thanks to a stronger onshore flow - from Dorian. The team is also more confident that there will at least be low to moderate local impacts.
