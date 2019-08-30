Georgia Power preparing for possible Hurricane Dorian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When your lights go out, there is not a better sight than seeing a lineman show up to get that power back on - but as you know from experience, storms like Dorian can easily knock out your electricity and it could be days before your power is restored.
Remember, Georgia Power says it does not cut off power ahead of the storm to any customers.
Georgia Power is on high alert, watching the path of Hurricane Dorian and keeping an eye on our neighbors to the south.
“Florida has already requested crews from other utilities above them. However, at this time, we are not going to let any of ours go because we are in still in harm’s way, but if the time comes, of course we would assist. They have helped us many times,” Swann Seiler, with GA Power, said.
To check on power outages and things you can do now to prepare, please click here.
