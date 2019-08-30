Georgia Southern students gather on Greek Row for 4th Annual Prayer Walk

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, college sororities and fraternities can be associated with parting, and maybe even addiction. Hundreds of Georgia Southern students want to change that.
Students gathered on Greek Row Thursday night for the 4th Annual Prayer Walk. They sang and worshiped, and organizers spoke about being in the school organizations without joining a party lifestyle that can lead to problems with alcohol or drugs. They also want students of faith to know they aren’t alone.
“The kids that are coming in, they may feel peer-pressured in falling into those ways, but they don’t have to do that,” said co-organizer, John Daniel Brannen.
The vigil includes praying for each of the sororities and fraternities, as well as the entire university.
