Mustangs, Warriors set for Game of the Week clash

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday’s Game of the Week is one to see if you’re a fan of good facing good.
South Effingham will host Jenkins in a matchup of the Mustangs’ high-powered offense against the Warriors’ tenacious defense, and one that will be chock full of future Division I talent.
“It’s going to be fun,” says South Effingham senior QB Taylor Jackson. “It’s going to be a good game.”
The Warriors lived up to their top ten ranking in Class AAA last Thursday, smothering New Hampstead in a 35-12 win. The Warriors forced four Phoenix turnovers, something they say is expected.
“We do pursuit drill every day for the first ten minutes of practice," says Jenkins senior DB Ronald Cooper III. “We’re just physical and we run our scheme.”
Physical is one way to describe the Warriors’ defense. Mustangs’ first-year head coach Nathan Clark knows of another one.
“They’re so fast at all levels, defensive line, secondary, linebackers," says Clark. "They’re just on you so fast.”
But if anyone around southeast Georgia has an offense that might be able to make some things happen, it’s South Effingham.
The Mustangs rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Long County last week. It was a performance even Clark called impressive.
Jenkins head coach Jason Cameron also noticed the Mustangs’ explosiveness.
“We’re facing a formidable opponent that just put 62 points up on the board. They’re dynamic offensively," Cameron says. “It makes it tough to scheme for them.”
The Warriors and Mustangs square off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from The Corral in Guyton.
