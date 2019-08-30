Not all Savannahians prepare the same for a hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have already started making plans to leave the area as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the East Coast.
Some people in Savannah say they've already made reservations in other parts of Georgia ahead of Dorian.
"As soon as I hear that there is a hurricane coming anywhere close to Savannah, I go ahead and reserve my room either in Atlanta or Macon,” Upscale Hair Salon owner Lacey Singleton said.
Singleton has been a resident of Savannah for years. She says she's been here long enough to know when it's time to make plans to leave the area ahead of any hurricanes.
"We do live in Savannah and it is on the coast, so you never know when it’s going to hit or where it’s going to hit, so it’s best to be safe than sorry and I’d rather leave than stay because at least if you leave, you’re out of the dangers of the hurricane,” Singleton said. “Usually, I’ll go ahead and reserve a hotel because they price gouge when you leave so I make sure I book it early so I get a good deal, and that way they’re not booked up because I’ve had to go as far as Tennessee before when a hurricane came this way because they were sold out in Atlanta.”
However, another woman WTOC talked to said she's not worried at all.
"I don’t consider it a hurricane. I just consider it wind and rain because I’m from the Virgin Islands, where we have hurricanes almost every year. It just passed over the British Virgin Islands, actually, and they were fine. They had a lot of water and a lot of wind,” Anestasha Tonge-Smith said.
Smith says she’s used to hurricane season and it doesn't faze her at all. In fact, she says she hasn't taken any precautions of ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential threat whatsoever.
"In 2017, the island was devastated. Ninety percent of it was totaled and they’re still rebuilding, so for me being from the islands, it’s not really a must for me to go anywhere we can withstand it. I mean, we have apartment insurance and so forth, but we live closer into Georgetown, we’re not actually on the coast, so we have not prepared anything at all,” Smith said.
