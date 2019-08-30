Rep. Gilliard gives update on gang, youth violence prevention study

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Representative Carl Gilliard held a meeting Thursday to update leaders on the House study committee on gang and youth violence prevention.
He spoke about programs and wraparound services provided by state agencies and organizations that can combat and prevent gang and youth violence in the state.
The study committee was created by House Resolution 585. It looks at Georgia’s rising rate of gang violence. They are also looking for recommendations for the next legislative session.
“We’re in a crisis. We’re in a tremendous crisis in Georgia. This is not like the norm of years ago where we just had violence. It is an epidemic of young adults going into real criminal activity," Rep. Gilliard said.
Representative Buddy Carter was also there for the meeting. He says he’s happy to see so much being done here locally, instead of just depending on Washington, D.C.
