Special order will keep Chatham Co. grand jurors from June term on duty until further notice

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Superior Court judge has issued a special order that will keep grand jurors from the June term on duty until further notice.
Normally, a new grand jury would be called in for the last quarter of the year, starting next week. However, a problem at the state level led to a tainted list of potential jurors.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot filed the order earlier this week after finding out that a grand juror list provided by the state at the beginning of last month had names of deceased people on it. Because of that, the list can be challenged by defense attorneys, potentially slowing down the legal process.
Judge Abbot said in her court filing this week that the alternative in this case - the suspension of a grand jury - would prejudicially delay the administration of justice. She goes on to say in that statement that due to the volume of cases, even a temporary suspension of the grand jury, would have grave consequences for those whose life, liberty, and property could be at stake, for the victims of crimes and for public safety.
It’s not just an issue here in Chatham County; it’s state-wide. In Chatham County, a new grand jury is called every three months, each quarter of the year. Over the course of three months, jurors meet weekly to consider cases and issue true bills and no bills.
The June Term 2019 Grand Jury will serve as the Special Term 2019 Grand Jury until the state clears up the issue with the names on the potential juror list.
