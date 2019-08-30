Surfers enjoy early morning waves on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A handful of surfers were out enjoying the waves on Tybee Island’s North Beach early Friday morning.
Wave heights are always a little higher near jetties, but Friday's waves are not because of Hurricane Dorian. The onshore wind will be good for surfers this weekend, but this also leads to an increased risk for rip currents for anyone planning on getting in the water.
Wave heights could also increase Sunday into next week due to Hurricane Dorian approaching the southeast coast. That will keep some surfers out of the water.
"I am just now learning how to surf so I don't know if I will be out there yet, just because I don't know how to get in those swells and control my board. It definitely will be fun to watch and kind of see my friends that are used to doing it," surfer Grayson Patterson said.
"Yeah, there are definitely going to be big waves more experienced guys are going to get into. It is going to be pretty rough out there, so it is going to be a little bit dangerous if you don't know what you are doing. Definitely some of the better guys are going to be having a good time out there," surfer Tanner Williams said.
If you have beach plans this weekend, it is important that you know what color flag is flying and to obey the lifeguard’s orders.
