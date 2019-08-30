3 teens arrested for entering autos at Statesboro apartment complex

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three teenagers are in custody after Statesboro Police responded to the Hamptons Apartments regarding suspicious people trying to unlock car doors in the parking lot.
Police got the call from a concerned resident just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers got there to find three suspicious individuals. 19-year-old Michael Phillips of Brooklet was taken into custody after a short chase on foot. 17-year-old Breanna Murray of Statesboro was also taken into custody. 18-year-old Pashaad Bethea of Statesboro ran away from the scene.
Detectives searched Phillips and Murray as well as their vehicle, which contained property from a number of entering auto incidents. Officers worked with management at The Hamptons and knocked on doors to find potential victims within the complex. Detectives also networked with Bulloch County sheriff’s investigators to recover property and identify victims.
Two stolen firearms were recovered during the investigation.
Police say Bethea was taken into custody on Friday. All three are currently being housed at the Bulloch County Jail and are charged with multiple counts of entering auto. More charges are expected as the investigation progresses.
Police want to remind you it’s always important to lock and check your car doors before leaving your vehicle unattended. Also, remember to remove valuable items, especially firearms, as they are the number one target of entering auto suspects in our area. Detectives ask that if you see suspicious activity, please contact law enforcement immediately.
