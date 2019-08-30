Tevin Biles-Thomas, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ brother, charged in New Year’s Eve triple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
The jury returned the indictment with the following, six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary Manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.
Biles-Thomas has been arrested, and is being held in the Liberty County Jail, in Hinesville, Georgia. Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, September 13th, at 8:30am at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The indictment stems from an altercation that led to gunfire at a New Year’s Eve Party Dec. 31, 2018 at a residence near Denison Avenue and W. 45th Street.
The altercation led to gunfire and multiple victims were shot, three of which were fatal. Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Devaughn Gibson, 23, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified Tevin Biles-Thomas as a shooter in the incident.
“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”
This case remains under active investigation.
