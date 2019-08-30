Tybee Island officials still preparing for crowds despite hurricane threats

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Dorian tracks closer to the East Coast, some people are keeping their eye on Labor Day Weekend plans at the beach.
Lifeguards on Tybee Island are still expecting an influx of people this holiday weekend despite hurricane threats.
Lt. Michael McCumber, with Tybee Ocean Rescue, said they will be flying yellow and red flags depending on weather conditions throughout the weekend.
When WTOC asked Lt. McCumber if they were worried about the threat of Hurricane Dorian running people away from the island, he said they were at first, but people have been planning for this weekend for months. He says they will have extra lifeguards on duty for the potential of increased swells and high risk rip currents.
“We suspected that maybe there might not be as many people coming to the beach, especially with the hurricane possibly coming, but we know that some people have planned this holiday for a long time and figured they’re going to come to the beach regardless, so we’re not counting out that there won’t be a lot of people. We’re kind of expecting for the worse, hoping for the best," Lt. McCumber said.
Lt. McCumber said it’s important for them to have plenty of guards on duty so that they have more eyes on swimmers.
As for businesses, owners say it’s business as usual. WTOC spoke to the owner of Beachview Bed and Breakfast. Karen Kelly says they are actually one of very few businesses that offer full refunds for cancellations if a storm were to hit the island.
Kelly says the potential threat has made a little impact. Although people aren’t canceling plans, they aren’t booking either. She says they’re prepared to evacuate if needed, but for right now, they’ve planned to have enough food for people who are staying on the island. She also says they still have room, which could help people in Florida.
“No we don’t have any cancellations as of yet. However, we do have two rooms open and they’re probably not going to rent because of the storm. Now, we have put it out there that it’s a good place for people to come that are leaving Florida and that we’ll wave pet fees and give discounts to hurricane people who are coming this way.”
