Clouds rain linger through the weekend; Dorian comes Wednesday

Hurricane Dorian will be a primarily Wednesday event the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. As of the 5pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the forecast shows Dorian passing about 60 miles east of Savannah Wednesday evening as it moves northeast. On this track, coastal flooding/storm surge could range 12-14 feet, heavier rainfall is expected at the immediate coast, and tropical storm force winds expected throughout the viewing area with higher gusts along the coast tapering off west of I-95.