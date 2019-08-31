Clouds rain linger through the weekend; Dorian comes Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A stationary front, that’s given us a cloudy/rainy Saturday will remain draped near the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will gradually dissipate by Monday or Tuesday.
The rest of Saturday, will be muggy and damp with a chance of showers, some isolated heavy downpours.
Daybreak Sunday 71°-78° from Baxley to Hilton Head respectively. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible but should not be severe. Highs trying to reach 90. Labor Day may be drier, with a 40% chance of showers and similar temperatures.
Hurricane Dorian will be a primarily Wednesday event the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. As of the 5pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the forecast shows Dorian passing about 60 miles east of Savannah Wednesday evening as it moves northeast. On this track, coastal flooding/storm surge could range 12-14 feet, heavier rainfall is expected at the immediate coast, and tropical storm force winds expected throughout the viewing area with higher gusts along the coast tapering off west of I-95.
The forecast remains highly uncertain at this juncture, especially since Dorian is still expected to slow down or stall over the northern Bahamas on Monday, during which a lot can change in eventual steering currents.
