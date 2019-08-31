Federal crews install gauges to monitor possible Dorian impacts

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If any impacts from Hurricane Dorian are felt along Georgia’s coast, local, state and federal emergency teams will be able to monitor the impact through real-time data.
On Saturday, a crew from the United States Geological Survey was spotted above Turner Creek installing a rapid deployment gauge.
Many of these gauges have been placed along Georgia’s coastline in order to monitor any possible effects from Dorian.
Crews say these devices are important, because they give emergency teams important data during the storm rather than after it. This means local, state, and federal emergency agencies can make quicker decisions.
The gauges are mainly installed on bridges. They allow emergency teams yo monitor the current water stages, barometric pressure, wind speed, wind direction, and rainfall.
“The access on bridges is easiest and you need to be above water with these radars. The bridges are also high enough, so if the tide does surge high enough, the equipment will be safe. If we were trying to put them on the bank, it would take longer. If the water came up higher than expected, it could impact the equipment.”
Crews started installing the gauges Friday near St. Mary’s and ended in Savannah.
