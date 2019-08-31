Georgia Southern Eagles announce two suspensions prior to Saturday’s game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern announced the suspension of two junior football players just minutes before a game against No. 6 Louisiana State University on Saturday.
Running back Welsey Kennedy III and punter Magill Bauerle have been suspended after they were ruled academically ineligible by the National College Athletics Association.
Kennedy III will be suspended for four games, pending an appeal. He will be eligible to return to the field for the Eagles’ October 3 game at South Alabama.
Kennedy played in all 13 games for the 2019-19 season, starting six, accounting for three touchdowns.
Bauerle is suspended for two games, and will be able to return for the Eagles’ September 14 game at Minnesota.
He also played in all 13 games in 2019-19, punting 57 times.
The Eagles kick off against the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. EST in Death Valley.
