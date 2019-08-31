On and off rain for the weekend; be prepared for Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A stationary front will linger offshore through Saturday night. An onshore flow will bring in scattered showers and minimal storms and keep our tides elevated. All eyes on Hurricane Dorian for next week.
Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-85.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tropics:
Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 hurricane with 140mph winds. The turn to the north is evolving and will continue to evolve; with possible “near landfall” along the Florida coast and reaching Georgia and South Carolina coast as a category 2 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon. Based on the current forecast our area would see hurricane force winds, rain totals over 12″, major coastal flooding due to storm surge and isolated tornadoes.
Now is the time to be prepared; with that, this track can continue to change so please continue to get daily updates over the Labor Day weekend.
