Savannah Christian holds premier prep volleyball tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Christian played host to a premier high school volleyball tournament on Saturday, spanning three courts with teams traveling in from as far as Atlanta and Florida.
Teams included the Raiders, St. Vincent’s, North Cobb, Calvary Day, Mount Paran, County Day, Walker, Wesleyan, Trinity Christian, Richmond Hill, Woodward and Providence (FL).
Savannah Christian said they were worried teams would back out of the Labor Day tournament due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, but it went off without a hitch with games from 8:00 a.m. to the final games getting underway at 3:00 p.m.
“I think it’s pretty special, because the area- the volleyball in the area has grown so much and to be able to draw these good teams from Atlanta, I think is pretty cool," said Raiders Head Coach Julie Jones. "Says a lot for all the coaches and all the programs in Savannah, our clubs that it’s growing and we’re improving and we’re becoming a respected area for volleyball I think.”
While it is early in their season, she thinks her team gained valuable experience at the tournament.
“The thing I’m going to hammer home is that it’s early and we have had success early in the season, but everyone else is going to be improving and they’re getting better and we can’t settle for being successful now. Our game has to keep improving, because everyone else is.”
She added that while there have been events like this in Savannah in year’s past- they hope to make this an annual tournament.
