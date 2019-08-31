S.C. governor declares state of emergency ahead of any impacts from Hurricane Dorian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The executive order allows state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impacts, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
“State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay,” Gov. McMaster said in a statement.
