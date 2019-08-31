SCAD delaying start of Fall 2019 quarter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design is delaying the start of Fall 2019 quarter ahead of any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
SCAD announced in an official release on the college’s website that the Savannah location is closed and start of fall quarter classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Fall orientation and move-in have also been postponed until at least Monday, Sept. 9.
Students with questions should call 912-525-4500.
Employees are told not to report to work unless contacted by their supervisor. Employees with questions should call 912-525-5532.
