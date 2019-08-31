Tracking Dorian: CAT 4 storm is moving towards the Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane. Winds are 140 mph. Dorian remains a relatively small, yet powerful hurricane.
Hurricane force winds only extend out 30 miles from the center, while tropical storm winds extend out 105 miles from the center. The incredible destructive winds – around 140 MPH – are only occurring over a very small area.
*There remains a lot of uncertainty in the extended portion of the forecast*.
High pressure continues building north of Dorian this weekend, causing a westward bend in Dorian’s track that began late yesterday. But, as Dorian impacts the Bahamas, steering winds are forecast to weaken. Darien will slow and movement direction becomes more uncertain. A northerly turn is forecast to occur at some point.
A landfall between south Florida and the South Carolina coasts is still possible. It is also possible that a further east, just offshore, track occurs. Obviously, exact location of landfall is still ‘up in the air’.
Did anything change overnight?
The track did shift slightly east. If the track were to verify, exactly, severe impacts would occur across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. However, overnight data shows an even further east solution – keeping the worst off our coast and just to our north. We’ll be monitoring trends to see if data continues to shift Dorian’s future track further offshore; a trend that would keep the worst weather away from our neck of the woods.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see?
With the latest advisory and shifting of the track to the east, we are preparing for more impacts. High tides and storm surge; heavy rainfall: anywhere from 4-12 inches; if we remain on the right side of the storm, it means a high risk of tornadoes; and some hurricane force winds and destructive wind gusts, especially south of the Altamaha and along the coast.
What should you do right now?
Check the forecast at least twice a day; once in the morning and another time in the evening. Review your hurricane supply list and general safety plan. Power outages are possible later this week, along with the risk of severe weather. Make sure that you and your home are ready to be without power, just in case. This advice would be given for any storm in the Atlantic that has the potential to impact our region.
