Pooler residents stock up ahead of Hurricane Dorrian

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -As any potential impacts from Dorian near, it’s a good idea to make sure you are prepared for a storm.
People are going to stores all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to get supplies for Dorian, should we see impacts. Things like water bottles, batteries, flashlights and bigger items like generators. and that's exactly why stores like lowes in pooler are getting emergency shipments sent in.
"I'm not taking any chances,” said Terry Tolbert. “I'm going to leave."
Tolbert is not taking any chances. He says he’s buying water, an extra generator, and gas.
“We have an outdoor grill,” said Tolbert. “So, I’m going to get some gas containers so in the event we don’t have any power I can have that on.”
This is his second trip to the Lowe’s on Pooler parkway. He thinks people are trying to get ahead of the rush. "Seem’s like a lot of other people are coming,” said Tolbert. “I came in yesterday, and they were pretty much sold out.”
The manager of the Lowe’s does say a lot of people are coming in.
"I think out community has done a great job with the past two hurricanes we've have we've learned out lesson, so a lot of customers are buying early," said store manager Allen Kestner.
The store has replenished it’s stock of generators and plywood, knowing what’s coming.
“The emergency locations are working to get product to us as quickly as possible to replenish us as of right now we have enough generators, we have chainsaws, we have tarps, flashlights, batteries,” said Kestner.
The store tries to stay in operation during the hurricane.
"We actually have a backup generator that’s utilized so if we can get a team together we’ll be available,” said Kestner.
The manager also says even if Dorian doesn't come, these are items everyone should have.
The manager also says part of the reason he thinks everyone is so prepared for this storm is due, in part, to Lowes and WTOC’s hurricane expo that teaches you everything you need to have in case of a hurricane.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.