Tracking Dorian: Category 4 begins to slow as it approaches Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5. Winds are 150 mph. Dorian remains a relatively small, yet powerful hurricane. Hurricane-force winds (sustained 74 MPH +) only extend out 30 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds (39 MPH +) extend out 105 miles from the center. The incredible destructive winds – around 150 MPH – are only occurring over a very small area.
*A slight change in Dorian’s forecast track would alter local impacts; uncertainty continues*
Dorian’s westward movement has begun to gradually slow, moving west at 8 MPH in the last update. Steering winds are forecast to continue to weaken as the Major Hurricane approaches the northern Bahamas. Dorian’s exact movement becomes more uncertain as it nearly stalls over the Bahamas or just off the south Florida coast. A northerly turn is forecast to occur at some point as it ‘comes out’ of the stall.
A more-direct grazing of the southeast coast between south Florida and the North Carolina is still possible. Though, it looks more likely that the further offshore track occurs, spreading some severe weather onto land, but keeping the worst of it over open water. Obviously, even a slight shift west, or east, will determine specific impacts in any community.
Did anything change overnight?
Nothing significant – a ‘core of the storm remaining offshore’ scenario remains most-likely. Even if the track were to verify, exactly, nasty weather and some severe weather would occur across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see in the most-likely track?
Assuming the core of the storm remains offshore, impacts will be low to moderate over all.
Tide - A storm surge may be added on to high tides; some coastal flooding is likely. A Fort Pulaski peak tide of greater than 10’ is likely to occur through a few evening high tide cycles. If Dorian moves closer than expected, those numbers will rise significantly.
Rain - Heavy rain will occur, especially at the coast, where more than 4 inches may fall. Meanwhile, several inland communities may see no rain at all! An offshore track favors a very sharp gradient in the amount of rain folks see; driest inland, wettest at the coast.
Tornadoes - As the storm approaches from the south, bands of rain – and a few storms – will sweep through the area. This is when the risk of isolated tornadoes will be greatest; subsiding as the center of the storm draws closer and we are positioned on the more-western side of the circulation.
Wind – Marine conditions will be very dangerous, regardless of exactly where the center of Dorian passes by. Coastal areas stand the greatest chance of damaging winds; particularly wind gusts. Sustained winds of 30 to 50 MPH, with gusts to 60 or 70 MPH are likely along the islands. Sustained winds between 20 and 40 MPH, with gusts to 60 MPH are possible across the city of Savannah. Much lighter winds – maybe some gusts between 30 and 40 MPH – are expected further inland, especially well west of I-95.
What should you do right now?
It is always better to prepare for a more severe scenario. Purchase items on your hurricane supply list and review your general safety plan.
Power outages are possible later this week, along with the risk of severe weather. Make sure that you and your home are ready to be without power, just in case.
