Tracking Dorian: Category 4 begins to slow as it approaches Bahamas

Wind – Marine conditions will be very dangerous, regardless of exactly where the center of Dorian passes by. Coastal areas stand the greatest chance of damaging winds; particularly wind gusts. Sustained winds of 30 to 50 MPH, with gusts to 60 or 70 MPH are likely along the islands. Sustained winds between 20 and 40 MPH, with gusts to 60 MPH are possible across the city of Savannah. Much lighter winds – maybe some gusts between 30 and 40 MPH – are expected further inland, especially well west of I-95.