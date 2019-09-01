Tracking Dorian, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5 p.m. NHC advisory for Dorian shows a significant slow speed forward of 5mph with 185 mph winds. The latest forecast track shows a Cat3 hurricane moving within about 60-70 mi of the Georgia/South Carolina coast Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to move into the coast and far inland as I-95 Wednesday night with 4-7 inches of rain that zone, and much less closer to Statesboro, Metter, Vidalia, Alma, etc. This is of course is highly subjective due to track uncertainty but it continues to look as though the greatest flooding potential will be across coastal areas. Wind speeds will be very dependent on the exact strength/track of Dorian. Tropical Storm force winds are likely with higher gusts closer to the coast, and hurricane force winds cannot be ruled out along the islands.