Tracking Dorian, First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5 p.m. NHC advisory for Dorian shows a significant slow speed forward of 5mph with 185 mph winds. The latest forecast track shows a Cat3 hurricane moving within about 60-70 mi of the Georgia/South Carolina coast Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to move into the coast and far inland as I-95 Wednesday night with 4-7 inches of rain that zone, and much less closer to Statesboro, Metter, Vidalia, Alma, etc. This is of course is highly subjective due to track uncertainty but it continues to look as though the greatest flooding potential will be across coastal areas. Wind speeds will be very dependent on the exact strength/track of Dorian. Tropical Storm force winds are likely with higher gusts closer to the coast, and hurricane force winds cannot be ruled out along the islands.
Our cloudy, on and off again rain this weekend and Labor Day is from a stationary front that will slowly fade away Monday into Tuesday.
Labor Day morning muggy 74° mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and a 50% chance of showers with an isolated storm. Similar forecast for Tuesday but a lesser chance of rain.
Hurricane Dorian will approach the area from the south on Wednesday. There is still considerable uncertainty with the exact track and timing for Dorian, however the 5 p.m. Sunday forecast shows it about 85 miles southeast of Savannah. GA late Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds could overspread the Georgia coast by Wednesday morning and then the Lowcountry coast by the afternoon.
Please keep updated with every track update that comes out at 5am, 11am, 5pm, and 11pm for any changes.
