Boat owners in Coastal Empire taking precautions ahead of hurricane

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Boat owners have started moving their boats out of the marina at Ft. McAllister in Richmond Hill as Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to our area.
Many people WTOC spoke to along the Ogeechee River say they started pulling their boats out at 6 a.m. Monday. Some say the marina has been troublesome with flooding during past months.
Many of the guys helping pull boats out say they had pulled out a total of almost 15, just at that point. They also say they were working to pull some of the bigger boats out first because they usually cause the most damage.
Although many people are still unsure of Dorian’s path, some say they would rather be safe than sorry. Kirk Smith and Bradley Carter say though they have insurance, they don’t want to have to deal with boat repairs, so they’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
“This marina here is a little suspect at times in terms of damage simply because of the river, and the wind is able to build a lot of velocity and damage the boats," Smith said.
“I think there’s been a good bit of people that’s already kind of prepared and kind of making way, getting their stuff out of the way, making sure their stuff is safe," Carter said. “Obviously, everybody kind of looks out for each other around here, so it’s kind of a big community effort whenever something like this happens.”
Both Carter and Smith say they’re waiting another day to decide if they will evacuate.
