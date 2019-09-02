Coastal GA counties preparing for Hurricane Dorian

BRYAN COUNTY/CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that an evacuation order has been declared for coastal Georgia counties, measures already taken by emergency management agencies will be put into play. That includes implementing the contraflow along Interstate 16.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says we can expect a westbound only flow of traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WTOC spoke with emergency management agencies in some of our coastal counties tonight. All are definitely keeping an eye not only on impacts from Hurricane Dorian, but also the safe evacuation of residents living east of Interstate 95.
“Voluntary or mandatory evacuation, please adhere to it and start getting out of here,” said Freddy Howell, Chief, Bryan County Emergency Services.
Chief Howell says another main concern at this point is getting construction materials at various road work sites and around new home construction around the county.
“All of those barriers and those barricades could be projectiles, so we’re going to talk to the construction people about removing them or picking them up," he said.
The Chatham Emergency Management Agency has a Command Policy Group made up of leaders from all county municipalities that have been coming to the table to get weather briefs and coordinate with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to help them come up with next steps ahead of any impacts from Dorian.
WTOC spoke with CEMA’s director about what people need to do when an evacuation order is issued.
“Know where you’re going to go, know how you’re going to get there. We also encourage you to have a family disaster kit,” said Dennis Jones, Director, CEMA.
Some we spoke to Sunday night had already started taking proactive steps to prepare their property, especially if it’s on the water.
“I pulled it in, took it to dry storage already,” said Bryan County resident, Thad Mayo.
Mayo is betting others will follow his lead soon if they haven’t already.
“I think a lot of people will start pulling their boats out of the water and take them to dry storage," he said.
