Dorian stalls; forcasting a Wednesday event for Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

Hurricane Dorian will approach the area from the south Wednesday and track near the southeast coast through Thursday. Rain chances will ramp up on Wednesday and likely peak Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, before gradually ending from south to north. There will likely be a distinct gradient somewhere between inland areas and the coast, especially down across inland Georgia counties. On average, rainfall totals are forecast to be 4-8 inches along the islands from Glynn to Beaufort tapering off drastically west of I-95. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the islands with 80 mph wind gusts., 55 mph through the I-95 corridor, 30 mph wind gusts possible west of Hwy 301.