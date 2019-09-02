Dorian stalls; forcasting a Wednesday event for Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Watch is now in effect for Beaufort, Jasper, Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, and Glynn counties. A Tropical Storm Watch is effect for Effingham and Long counties.
Hurricane Dorian will approach the area from the south Wednesday and track near the southeast coast through Thursday. Rain chances will ramp up on Wednesday and likely peak Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, before gradually ending from south to north. There will likely be a distinct gradient somewhere between inland areas and the coast, especially down across inland Georgia counties. On average, rainfall totals are forecast to be 4-8 inches along the islands from Glynn to Beaufort tapering off drastically west of I-95. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the islands with 80 mph wind gusts., 55 mph through the I-95 corridor, 30 mph wind gusts possible west of Hwy 301.
Tuesday - mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers 74/88 and a 30% chance of rain.
Time-wise, it looks to be passing off the Georgia coast Wednesday evening/night, then parallel to the South Carolina coast Thursday morning. A trough will will pick the system up late in the period and help lift it away from the area. For the most up-to-date track and intensity forecast, refer to the NHC. It is worth noting that slight shifts in the track to the east or west could result in significant changes to local impacts.
Hurricane Dorian continue tracking northeast and away from the region Thursday midday; windy conditions will linger for the Lowcountry Thursday morning. By daybreak Friday, all areas are expected to be dry with a rather weak pressure pattern settling across the region.
Dry and sunny conditions should prevail through the weekend with highs generally peaking in the mid/upper 80s near the coast to low/mid 90s well inland.
