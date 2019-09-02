GA Ports Authority tying down cranes, shipping containers ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews at the Georgia Ports Authority are carrying out hurricane evacuation and contingency plans ahead of Dorian. That includes getting all cargo ships out of the port and securing stacks of containers.
Governor Brian Kemp made stops at the ports in Savannah and Brunswick on Monday. The ports have a direct impact on almost a half a million workers, and contribute nearly $100 billion to the state’s economy, so watching Dorian’s impact on the ports closely is a priority for state leaders.
The process of tying down tall stacks of shipping containers around the Port of Savannah has already begun in an effort to make sure they don’t come come during a strong wind. Cranes will be tied down as well. That process is anticipated to be completed by midnight.
Having security at the port during the hurricane evacuation is a priority. Georgia Ports Authority Police will stay behind, conditions permitting.
“Just a handful of folks making sure our fences are secure, and the berth and so forth. Obviously, if the storm were to take a shift, and we anticipate greater impact, we would evacuate them as well," Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said.
Lynch says the bottom line is the port is ready for any effects from Hurricane Dorian. He says they’ll try to resume normal operations as soon as possible once the storm passes.
