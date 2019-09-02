International Association of Fire Fighters prepping for Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The International Association of Fire Fighters is helping to get firefighters in Savannah prepared for Hurricane Dorian.
IAFF represents more than 317,000 thousands full-time professional firefighters and paramedics. They’re monitoring the weather right now, and firefighters are getting ready to leave their families behind and go to work to help when Dorian impacts our area. They are urging residents to pay attention to the evacuations.
“Your safety is of upmost importance, and then our safety of our guys and gals is of the utmost important, so if you stay, not only are you putting yourself in danger, you’re putting our lives in danger," said Johnny Hinton, IAFF President, Local 574.
Firefighters respond to anything from downed limbs, electric issues at times, and water rescues in a hurricane event. The IAFF will help firefighters and their families recover after the hurricane if need be.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.