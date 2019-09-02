Labor Day: Scattered Showers Ahead of Major Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, isolated to scattered showers continue to move in from the ocean this morning. If you’re headed out today, it’s not a bad idea to bring along an umbrella. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning with quite a bit of humidity in the forecast.
Under peaks of sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid-80s; peaking in the lower 80s later in the afternoon. A chnace of showers persist through the afternoon and into the evening.
Tracking Dorian -
Conditions will worsen across the area – especially coastal cities – as Dorian nears Wednesday; worst weather mid-morning Wednesday to mid-morning Thursday. Severe weather is possible and stormy weather is likely.
Dorian is a Category 5 major hurricane with sustained winds of 165 MPH. There are much stronger gusts. The hurricane is forecast to crawl westward through the day - possibly even stalling. A very gradual west-northwest turn is forecast to take place tonight into Tuesday morning. A northward movement is likely later Tuesday through Wednesday as a northeast heading takes over. The worst weather, locally, is forecast to occur Wednesday and early Thursday.
The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated on-air, online and across all digital platforms. Extended updates are every three hours, starting at 5 a.m.
- Meteorologist Cutter Martin
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.