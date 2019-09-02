Longtime HHI resident evacuating for first time ahead of storm

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A mandatory evacuation was called Sunday night for Beaufort County. It began Monday at noon, and hundreds of people have started making their way inland.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday. The two main takeaways to know is that there are no Red Cross approved shelters in the county, which means residents need to leave to reach safety, and also, county and city officials say waiting until Wednesday morning to leave is a bad idea.
The threat Dorian holds for places like Hilton Head Island have longtime residents worried like they’ve never been before.
On Hilton Head Island, one man who has never left for a storm has decided to change his mind this time around.
“Well, it’s my castle. I don’t want to leave that,” Ralph Woodie said.
Woodie has lived on Hilton Head Island for almost 43 years. He never leaves for a hurricane, even when his wife does.
“The wife usually goes to Atlanta, stays with a friend of ours," he said.
He remembers Hurricane Matthew nearly three years ago, and now, he’s a little worried.
“Matthew, we lost 14 trees in the back row and we got two in the house," Woodie said.
Now, for the first time in 43 years, he’ll be leaving the island for a storm.
“Well we have plans to go to Columbia,” Woodie said.
He says he wouldn’t do it if he was on his own, but he has to think about others.
“I can’t make my wife go by herself.”
His family is worried about him.
“My son is very persuasive, said, ‘you have not faced anything like this, Dad,'" Woodie said.
The Hilton Head Island fire marshal recommends that before you leave, you make sure you have a supply kit in your vehicle containing blankets, flashlights, food, water, and first aid supplies. Officials say you should board up your house as much as possible and they urge you to remember to take care of parts of your house that you might not think about before leaving.
“What they do recommend is that if there are things that you can turn off at your house, that you do that. If you can turn off the main water valve at your house, so that that mitigate some issues if something was to happen to your house, and, your propane. If you have propane, make sure it’s turned off before you leave, but all of the utilities will continue work through the storm,” Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said.
Fister says emergency services will not be available during the storm. They leave the island during the evacuation and recommend that others do the same. She says companies don’t turn off utilities in case your house doesn’t lose power, but if they do get knocked out by the storm, it could take crews days to get them back up.
