Mandatory evacuation order issued for Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Hunter Army Airfield.
The order started at noon on Monday, Sept. 2.
"In consideration for the safety of our Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense employees and in coordination with state and local officials, all Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense Civilians assigned to Hunter Army-Airfield and residing within the designated mandatory evacuation zones will evacuate no later than noon Wednesday," Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield commander, said in a statement.
An Emergency Family Assistance Center has been established at Bldg. 1286.
Key and essential personnel will work as directed by their supervisors or chains of command.
All service members need to contact their chain of command for guidance on release procedures.
3rd Combat Aviation Brigade will evacuate its aviation assets to Fort Benning, Ga.
