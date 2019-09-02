McIntosh County officials finishing preparations as Dorian nears

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County has declared a state of emergency for the area while also urging people to evacuate. The order went into effect at noon on Monday.
Some offices in the county are already closed, and county buildings are prepped with sandbags.
Impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to be felt in McIntosh County beginning on Tuesday and extending through Thursday. Emergency management officials say they are prepping as the storm gets closer. EMA Director Ty Poppell says they are expecting damaging winds, heavy rains, and storm surge effects, which will cause downed trees and result in power outages that could last for several days.
“We will also be issuing updates on the storm as it gets closer to McIntosh County,” Poppell said. “We’ve had a lot of questions about when the roads are going to be closed down into the county, and that will be when the tropical storm force winds reach us, and travel on the roads will be shut down. They also ask when they will be able to re-enter the county. Reentry will be allowed after the storm has passed and the county is safe for reentry.”
