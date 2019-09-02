Measuring hurricane strength: The Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - "The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed. This scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage," according to the National Hurricane Center.
Category 1: Minimal Damage. Winds 74-95 mph.
Category 2: Moderate Damage. Winds 96-110 mph.
Category 3: Extensive Damage. Winds 111-129 mph.
Category 4: Extreme Damage. Winds 130-156 mph.
Category 5: Catastrophic Damage. Winds greater than 157 mph.
