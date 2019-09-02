Sandbags available for Tybee Island, Liberty Co. residents, businesses

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Islands along the coast are covered in the mandatory evacuations, and that includes Tybee Island.
People are doing what they can to make sure water from flooding stays out of their homes and businesses.
The city of Tybee Island wants to help by making sand bags available. Residents can get as many as they need at any time at Memorial Park.
Folks in Liberty County are also providing sandbags for residents. Citizens can pick them up at the public works yard on Bacontown Road in Midway starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.