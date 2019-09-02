Tracking Dorian: Forecast stall is occurring over northwestern Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian is a Category 5 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are 165 mph with stronger gusts.
Dorian remains a small to medium-size, yet powerful hurricane. Hurricane-force winds (sustained 74 MPH +) only extend out 45 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds (39 MPH +) extend out 140 miles from the center.
The incredible destructive winds – around 165 MPH – are occurring over a very small area.
*Even a slight west or east trend may alter the forecast impacts, below, significantly*
Dorian is CRAWLING west this morning; only moving at 1 MPH in the latest update. Steering winds remain weak as the Major Hurricane lashes the northern Bahamas. Dorian’s exact movement becomes more uncertain as it nearly stalls over the Bahamas or just off the south Florida coast. A northerly turn is forecast to occur at some point as it ‘comes out’ of the stall.
A more-direct grazing of the southeast coast between south Florida and North Carolina is still possible. Though, it looks more likely that the further offshore track occurs, spreading some severe weather onto land, but keeping the worst of it over open water. Obviously, even a slight shift west, or east, will determine specific impacts in any community.
Did anything change overnight?
Nothing significant – a ‘core of the storm remaining offshore’ scenario remains most-likely. Even if the track were to verify, exactly, nasty weather and some severe weather would occur across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see in the most-likely track?
Assuming the core of the storm remains offshore, impacts will be low to moderate over all.
Tide - A storm surge may be added on to high tides; some coastal flooding is likely. A Fort Pulaski peak tide of greater than 10’ is likely to occur through a few evening high tide cycles. If Dorian moves closer than expected, those numbers will rise significantly.
Rain - Heavy rain will occur, especially at the coast, where more than 4 to 6 inches may fall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is more likely along the I-95 corridor area, with less than an inch of rain in further inland communities. A few communities may see no rain at all; Vidalia, Hazelhurst, Douglas, etc. An offshore track favors a very sharp gradient in the amount of rain folks see; driest inland, wettest at the coast.
Tornadoes - As the storm approaches from the south, bands of rain – and a few storms – will sweep through the area. This is when the risk of isolated tornadoes will be greatest; subsiding as the center of the storm draws closer and we are positioned on the more-western side of the circulation.
Wind – Marine conditions will be very dangerous, regardless of exactly where the center of Dorian passes by. Coastal areas stand the greatest chance of damaging winds; particularly wind gusts. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 MPH, with peak gusts to 70 or 80 MPH are likely along the barrier islands and beaches. Sustained winds between 30 and 50 MPH, with gusts to 60 MPH are possible across the city of Savannah and inland Metro. Much lighter winds – maybe some gusts between 30 and 40 MPH – are expected further inland, along and west of a (rough) line from Sylvania to Statesboro to Baxley.
What should you do right now?
Continue to check the forecast. Make sure ‘WTOC alerts’ are turned on in your WTOC Weather App so the team can update you after each advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Now is the time to finalize your plans and complete your hurricane kit.
Power outages are possible later this week, along with the risk of severe weather. Make sure that you and your home are ready to be without power, just in case.
