Tracking Dorian: Forecast stall is occurring over northwestern Bahamas

Wind – Marine conditions will be very dangerous, regardless of exactly where the center of Dorian passes by. Coastal areas stand the greatest chance of damaging winds; particularly wind gusts. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 MPH, with peak gusts to 70 or 80 MPH are likely along the barrier islands and beaches. Sustained winds between 30 and 50 MPH, with gusts to 60 MPH are possible across the city of Savannah and inland Metro. Much lighter winds – maybe some gusts between 30 and 40 MPH – are expected further inland, along and west of a (rough) line from Sylvania to Statesboro to Baxley.