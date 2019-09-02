Tybee businesses no stranger to hurricane preparations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks on Tybee Island continue to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, the third hurricane the Georgia coast has seen in four years.
Many businesses on the island aren’t taking any chances. Most are boarded up, ready for whatever Dorian brings. That means many employees spent their day not serving customers, but preparing for the storm.
Fannie’s on the Beach is just one of those places that spent their Labor Day morning and afternoon boarding up. They tell WTOC they’ve gotten used to it by now. It’s all just part of working on the island, and everybody knows what to do.
“Well, everything is a process, you know? We just get a game plan together and go with that," said Fannie’s manager, Shane Monseglio. "You just get everybody together, get them as a team, get it done, grab a beer, and run like hell.”
We spoke with Mayor Jason Buelterman Monday afternoon. He says the city is continuing to monitor Dorian’s progress. He says it’s been pretty quiet on the island after a very busy Labor Day weekend.
Even though the mayor says anyone staying on the beach Monday and moving forward is doing so at their own risk, some decided to get in one last beach day. He says he worries a sense of frustration from past evacuations will make people stay.
“With Irma in particular, a lot of people left and then regretted leaving, and it’s having an impact on this situation,” Mayor Buelterman said. “However, I hope and pray that is this thing looks like it’s going to have a pretty significant effect on us, that people will heed that warning and leave.”
Many we spoke to on the beach say they haven’t decided if they’ll leave or not. They say it’s a wait and see plan.
“We were out here. It was gorgeous, and pretty uncrowded, so we decided we would stay, and again, just watch and wait,” said Tybee Island resident, Marianna McGinn.
The city sent out an update Monday night saying they don’t anticipate Highway 80 Eastbound to close during the evacuation. If water reaches the bottom of the Bull River Bridge, the Department of Transportation will close that bridge so it can be inspected.
