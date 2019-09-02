Wayne County officials block roads, lead evacuees to Highway 341

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Emergency Agency says they are starting to see more and more people evacuating ahead of the storm.
The Wayne County EMA says they are already seeing an overflow of traffic coming from other counties as well as Florida, which is why they’ve blocked roads off early to lead people to Highway 341. EMA Director Richard Johnson says they made Cherry Street a two-lane road to keep the traffic moving and to keep people out of downtown Jesup, which would congest the area.
“Normally this is a two-lane, only one lane, so we’ve rearranged the traffic and put up signs to divert the traffic to keep it into a four-lane to keep the flow going," Johnson said. "We’re starting to see some increased numbers, and behind us to my right is Highway 301, and we are starting to see some Florida tags come up and all kinds of tags headed northbound out of Brunswick.”
Johnson says Wayne County Schools are also shut down starting Tuesday because of evacuations. They want people to be safe, and for traffic to flow smoothly away from the storm.
