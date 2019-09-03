Almost 2,000 volunteers are staged and ready to help with Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 1,600 volunteers are staged and ready to go to places affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The American Red Cross volunteers have flown in from all over the country.
They're set up in places, like Atlanta, right now.
Once they get the all clear, they’ll move into heavily impacted areas.
Volunteers will help set up shelters and provide warm meals and emotional support.
Spokesperson Ashley Henyan wants families to be prepared.
“Some things to remember are talk to your family about an emergency preparedness plan and listen to officials. We want everyone to listen to officials in your communities and please evacuate if you’re told to do so,” said Henyan.
You can also help their efforts by donating to the Red Cross.
You can give a $10 donation by texting the word “Dorian” to 90999.
