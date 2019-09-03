Area Evacuation Zone curfews implemented

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In order for law enforcement officers to protect property during the evacuation and enhance the safety of those staying behind, curfews are in place in the following areas:
- Savannah - The city will start the curfew on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The curfew will be in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day until further notice. Currently, there are no travel restrictions in any other part of Chatham County.
- Glynn County - Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the evacuated Zone A. This includes St. Simons Island, the City of Brunswick and all areas East of Interstate 95. The Jekyll Island Authority has issued a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. This extends only to Jekyll Island.
Critical workforce employees will still be able to travel to and from work and will just need to explain their activities to officers or show a work identification badge.
