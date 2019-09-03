Be conscious of car safety as you evacuate

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As many people continue to evacuate, local car shops want you to make sure you fill up your vehicles with gas. They also say you need to have a plan in place in case your car breaks down.
WTOC spoke to a local car shop about some ways you can prepare in case car mishaps happen to you.
C.L. Barrett says he recommends drivers have a full tank of gas and an oil change, and even know how to change a spare tire. He says knowledge of these tips will be essential if a breakdown happens on the highway, or even during the storm.
“You should check your car before leaving, and your tires and your brakes, and stuff of that nature, but the GSP has been very helpful with motorists and stuff, so I don’t think they will have any problems, but if they do, these types of services are available,” Barrett said.
Be sure you have tools to replace a flat fire, insurance information, and maybe even a tow truck service on speed dial.
