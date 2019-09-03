Chatham County evacuation area to open at 8 a.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evacuations plans are about to get underway for residents in Chatham County who are unable to get out of town ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.
An evacuation assembly area will open at the Civic Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the same time the lanes will be reversed heading out of Savannah on I-16. Folks gathering at the Civic Center will board buses and be taken to inland shelters where they will remain for the length of the evacuation order and then be brought back later.
Anyone leaving can bring two bags with them per person. If they are traveling with an animal, it must be in a carrier and the owner must be able to provide a proof of shots.
Chatham Area Transit will waive fares for locals heading to the Savannah Civic Center to assist in the mandatory evacuation.
This will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and will end at 6 p.m. Pets are allowed on the buses.
Similar transportation services will be provided when evacuees return.
