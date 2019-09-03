Contraflow set to begin along I-16

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting in a few hours, drivers will be unable to drive East on Interstate 16. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be shifting all lanes to flow west.
Contraflow along I-16 will start Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. at the crossover between I-516 and Chatham Parkway. At this crossover, drivers will be able to merge into the eastbound lanes and continue their journey west.
Contraflow will be in effect all the way down I-16 to Dublin.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says they were preparing for Tuesday's contraflow before it was even announced. Crews were out over the weekend cleaning the shoulders to make sure emergency vehicles would be able to get through the area just in case the governor called for it.
In addition to GDOT, local law enforcement agencies and the Georgia State Patrol will also be out assisting with the contraflow. GSP says the potential for backups on Tuesday depends on how many people plan to evacuate.
“You’re just going to have to be patient. You’re only going to have enough traffic moving along at one time. Continue to limit distractions inside the vehicle and make sure everyone is buckled up,” said SFC Chris Nease, GSP Savannah Post Commander.
GDOT has also been driving around making sure all of the arms are working and that they go down and stay down during the westerly contraflow.
Even though the contraflow is taking place, drivers can still get back into the city, for now. Law enforcement says to just find other routes.
From the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.