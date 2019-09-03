Metter exit on I-16 seeing action as evacuees head west

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of evacuees traveled up Interstate 16 to escape the coast, with more to follow especially now that all four lanes feed traffic to the west. Many of them pass through Metter to wherever they’re going.
The I-16 exit at Metter and the gas stations around it serve as Grand Central Station during a hurricane evacuation. For plenty of people, it's a place to get gas, get food, and get back on the road.
“Right now, there's not that much traffic on the roads. But, as the day progresses and people start leaving and leaving and leaving, it’s going to get heavy. I think we got out at the right time,” Savannah resident Randy Edwards said.
The state of Georgia shut down I-16 eastbound traffic early in the morning to open contraflow lanes west. Troopers reopened the ramps to let people pull off if needed.
Local emergency leaders say they're monitoring what kind of weather Dorian will bring here but also how much traffic the storm will force their way. But they caution travelers from riding out a hurricane here.
“We always encourage people to get further away from the coast. Whenever we have people asking about shelters, we typically encourage them to keep traveling west,” Candler County Sheriff John Miles said.
Most people WTOC spoke with say they know people who are riding it out back home, but they're doing at least another hour or two further inland.
“More and more of our neighbors are staying. But we're very fortunate that we have some relatives to stay with who invited us up,” St. Simons Island residents Jim and Laura Bonds said.
The sheriff and others hope to see more people follow the coastal evacuation - whichever route they take.
Sheriff Miles says, for better or worse, they’ve had practice at this due to hurricanes like Matthew, Irma, and Michael.
