Red Cross shelters open in Georgia for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross has opened evacuation shelters in Georgia to accommodate residents evacuating the Southeast coast due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Red Cross says while the storm’s track is still uncertain, thousands from Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are looking to escape the wind, rain, flooding and high storm surge that Dorian may bring.
The following Red Cross Evacuation Shelters are Open in Georgia (as of 9-3-19 at 10:00 a.m.)
- Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta, GA 30904 (Richmond County)
- Westside High School, 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907 (Richmond County)
- Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St., Columbus, GA 31901 (Muscogee County)
- Coffee Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Ave, Douglas, GA 31533 (Coffee County)
- East Laurens High School, 920 Highway 80E, East Dublin, GA 31027 (Laurens County)
- Dublin High School, 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021 (Laurens County)
- Liberty Park Community Center, 1040 Newmantown Rd. Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813 (Columbia County)
- South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216 (Bibb County)
- Sweetwater Park Gym, 180 Sweetwater Road, Thompson, GA 30824 (McDuffie County)
- Ware County High School, 700 Victory Drive, Waycross, GA 31503 (Ware County)
