Resident-only shelters opening in Effingham County
September 3, 2019 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 1:34 PM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The following shelters will be open in Effingham County starting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

Any Effingham resident seeking the use of these shelters will need to bring their own food/drink, toiletry items, bedding, and clothes.

These shelters are for Effingham residents only, according to a news release from Effingham County Fire Rescue/EMA.

  • Elam Egypt Baptist Church - 184 5th St, Guyton-GA 31312
  • Liberty Christian Fellowship Church - 302 Church St, Guyton-GA 31312
  • Royal Temple Holiness Church - 409 Victory Ave, Guyton-GA 31312
  • Springfield United Methodist Church - 210 Cleveland St, Springfield-GA 31329

