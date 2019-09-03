Resident-only shelters opening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The following shelters will be open in Effingham County starting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.
Any Effingham resident seeking the use of these shelters will need to bring their own food/drink, toiletry items, bedding, and clothes.
These shelters are for Effingham residents only, according to a news release from Effingham County Fire Rescue/EMA.
- Elam Egypt Baptist Church - 184 5th St, Guyton-GA 31312
- Liberty Christian Fellowship Church - 302 Church St, Guyton-GA 31312
- Royal Temple Holiness Church - 409 Victory Ave, Guyton-GA 31312
- Springfield United Methodist Church - 210 Cleveland St, Springfield-GA 31329
